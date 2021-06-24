New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 113,600 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,085,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,239,000 after purchasing an additional 333,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

NYSE EVTC opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.00. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $44.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.41 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In other EVERTEC news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.14.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.