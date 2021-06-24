New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 587 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of ITCI opened at $43.29 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.49.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 617.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $773,076.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,931.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,075,490.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at $14,034,793.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,446 shares of company stock worth $2,231,931 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.