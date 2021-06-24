New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 800 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $41,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $191,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,696 in the last ninety days. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $68.18 on Thursday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $71.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 43.87% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $100.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.32 million. On average, analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

SFBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.