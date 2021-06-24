NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 8,760 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 105.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 17,827 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period.

FCN stock opened at $134.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $147.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.43.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.84 million. As a group, analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

