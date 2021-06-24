NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 433.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $795,745.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,117.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $2,794,654.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,641,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,044 shares of company stock worth $11,047,884. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SITE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $173.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12 and a beta of 1.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.60 and a fifty-two week high of $206.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

