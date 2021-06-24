NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $2.96 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $224.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.86. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $140.25 and a 52-week high of $228.87.

