Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,361,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,001. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NEM shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.49.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

