NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Insider Brian Mitts Sells 2,000 Shares

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,655.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Mitts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $51,650.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $50,350.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $50,340.00.

NXRT stock opened at $55.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 149.62 and a beta of 0.96. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.90.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%. Analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 330.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

