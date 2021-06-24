Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group posted sales of $914.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year sales of $4.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.57.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $146.60 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $75.10 and a 52-week high of $163.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.16. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $290,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,004.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,716 shares of company stock worth $1,008,317 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 320.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,984,000 after buying an additional 558,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

