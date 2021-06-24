NFTX Hits One Day Volume of $598,722.00 (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for approximately $40.48 or 0.00121125 BTC on exchanges. NFTX has a total market cap of $19.05 million and approximately $598,722.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFTX has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00055464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.05 or 0.00601582 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00040589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000290 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,522 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

