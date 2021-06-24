Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Stock Position Raised by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in NIO were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 24,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 838.5% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NIO by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,287,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,159,000 after purchasing an additional 505,415 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NIO. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.86.

NIO stock opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.31 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.45. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. Research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

