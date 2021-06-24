Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,392,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334,783 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.81% of Nomad Foods worth $38,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOMD. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.73. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.74.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

