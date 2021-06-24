Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Nomad Royalty in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.80 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nomad Royalty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NSR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

TSE NSR opened at C$8.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.73. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Nomad Royalty has a 12 month low of C$8.81 and a 12 month high of C$18.90. The stock has a market cap of C$498.99 million and a PE ratio of 22.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.19%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

