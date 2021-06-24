Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $263.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $166.00 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.25.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.