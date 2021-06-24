Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.25.

NSC stock opened at $263.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $166.00 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

