Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys 453 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 102.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,698,000 after acquiring an additional 138,976 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,334,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.36. 17,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,787. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $80.72 and a 52-week high of $191.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.41.

