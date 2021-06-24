Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Increases Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

ARKK stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.43. The stock had a trading volume of 173,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,490,671. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.07. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $67.73 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

