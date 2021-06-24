Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Makes New Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,198,000 after buying an additional 189,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,910,000 after buying an additional 135,754 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,653,000 after buying an additional 36,874 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after buying an additional 1,473,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,736,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,542,000 after buying an additional 288,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.36.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,135 shares of company stock valued at $17,117,277. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $279.06. 10,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,205,303. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.63 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.