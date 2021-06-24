Northern 3 VCT (LON:NTN) Increases Dividend to GBX 7 Per Share

Northern 3 VCT (LON:NTN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Northern 3 VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON NTN opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Thursday. Northern 3 VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 54.50 ($0.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 100 ($1.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £109.84 million and a PE ratio of 10.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.32.

About Northern 3 VCT

Northern 3 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature and growth capital. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund invests in all sectors. It typically invests in the United Kingdom.

