Northern 3 VCT (LON:NTN) Increases Dividend to GBX 7 Per Share

Northern 3 VCT (LON:NTN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Northern 3 VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON NTN opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Thursday. Northern 3 VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 54.50 ($0.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 100 ($1.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £109.84 million and a PE ratio of 10.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.32.
About Northern 3 VCT
Featured Article: What does RSI mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Northern 3 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern 3 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.