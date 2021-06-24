Northern 3 VCT (LON:NTN) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Northern 3 VCT (LON:NTN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 101.50 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.31), with a volume of 13784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.50 ($1.29).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 7.11%. This is a boost from Northern 3 VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Northern 3 VCT’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

The stock has a market cap of £109.84 million and a P/E ratio of 10.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 91.32.

Northern 3 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature and growth capital. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund invests in all sectors. It typically invests in the United Kingdom.

