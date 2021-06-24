Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 127,337 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,146,515 shares.The stock last traded at $20.06 and had previously closed at $19.74.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 132,321 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 415.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,584 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 244,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

