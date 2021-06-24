Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,745,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,368 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.52% of DISH Network worth $99,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,813,000 after purchasing an additional 229,708 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 13.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 625,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,649,000 after purchasing an additional 73,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in DISH Network by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 501,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,164,000 after buying an additional 286,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. On average, analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

