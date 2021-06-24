Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 659,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,181 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $93,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,722,000 after buying an additional 61,605 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 19.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth $477,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $123,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,150.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $144.45 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $163.43. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 277.79, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.42.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.92.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

