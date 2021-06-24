Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,261,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,986 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $102,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NiSource by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,990,000 after buying an additional 821,829 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NiSource by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 18,749 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 165,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NI opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.31. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NI shares. TheStreet lowered NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

