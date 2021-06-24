Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,275,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,021 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $96,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $3,919,000. Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $8,594,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 120,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.09 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.36.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.68%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.