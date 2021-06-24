Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,767,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150,057 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.13% of NRG Energy worth $104,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,306,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,132,000 after acquiring an additional 131,366 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,622,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,593,000 after acquiring an additional 597,030 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,631,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,346,000 after acquiring an additional 31,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 284.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,489,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,314 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG stock opened at $36.81 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.84.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

