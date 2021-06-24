NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

NorthWestern stock opened at $60.98 on Thursday. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.43.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other NorthWestern news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $232,564.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,122 shares of company stock valued at $727,034. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,975,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,897,000 after acquiring an additional 413,131 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

