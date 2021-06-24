Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,462,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924,402 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.72% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $150,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.85.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

