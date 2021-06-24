Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Stake Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,277,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,477 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $90,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,275,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,852,000 after purchasing an additional 197,538 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $147,171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,537,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,962,000 after purchasing an additional 62,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,523,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,605,000 after purchasing an additional 48,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.85.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $34.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

