NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stake Lessened by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,463,000 after buying an additional 112,421 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 332,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,990,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,845,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.71.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at $7,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 243,355 shares of company stock valued at $48,078,335 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $225.58 on Thursday. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $228.10. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,050.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.94.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

