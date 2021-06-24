Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVZMY. Zacks Investment Research cut Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novozymes A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NVZMY stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.57. 8,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,730. Novozymes A/S has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.49.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Novozymes A/S will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

