NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 305.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 762,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 574,440 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NOW were worth $7,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOW by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,735,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,954,000 after acquiring an additional 838,137 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NOW by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 215,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 50,972 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NOW during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NOW by 8.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 535,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 40,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 159,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DNOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. NOW Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $11.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.09.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

