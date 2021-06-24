NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Gap Down to $10.20

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.20, but opened at $9.91. NOW shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 2,168 shares changing hands.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.47.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NOW during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

