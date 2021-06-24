NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Stock Price Up 0.4%

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.81 and last traded at $13.35. Approximately 87,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 106,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRXP)

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage, small molecule pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

