NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the first quarter worth $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the first quarter worth $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in NVR by 37.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on NVR in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,783.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 3.63. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,103.24 and a one year high of $5,308.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,865.20.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $44.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

