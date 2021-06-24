Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OCDGF. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a reduce rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Ocado Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OCDGF opened at $27.79 on Monday. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.17.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

