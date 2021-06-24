Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 166.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,790 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $2,332,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 174,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 55.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 13.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 450,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 51,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Societe Generale raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.16.

NYSE OXY opened at $30.96 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.02%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.