Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 302,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,477 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $8,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,470,000 after purchasing an additional 43,031 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 42,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Shares of OPI stock opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.30. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.10 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

OPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.