Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.160–1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Okta also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.360–0.350 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered Okta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.86.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA stock traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.93. The company had a trading volume of 58,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.73. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.21 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,092 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.