Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Now Covered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OKTA. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.86.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA opened at $242.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.73. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of -98.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Okta has a twelve month low of $185.05 and a twelve month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,582 shares of company stock worth $10,913,092. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.