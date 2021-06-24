ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $77.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ONE Gas is gaining from customer growth, which in turn is boosting demand for natural gas and driving its results. The company will benefit from systematic capital investment that is aimed at strengthening its infrastructure and enhance systems integrity. The company’s 100% regulated operation and high percentage of residential customers increase earnings visibility. The company manages its debts quite efficiently and strengthens its balance sheet. However, in the past six months, One Gas’ shares have underperformed the industry. Seasonality of the business, a highly-competitive industry, competition from other sources of energy and extreme weather conditions are headwinds. Any failure to meet the stringent regulations can affect the company’s operations or financial results.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OGS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Shares of ONE Gas stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.46. 402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,213. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $82.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 4,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

