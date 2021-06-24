OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.08.

Several analysts have commented on OMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in OneMain by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $60.00. 7,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,611. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.10. OneMain has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $825.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

