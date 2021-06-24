Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Opera were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opera by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Opera by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter worth $1,087,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opera by 965.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 114,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Opera alerts:

Shares of Opera stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64. Opera Limited has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $13.93.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Opera had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 98.83%. The firm had revenue of $51.58 million for the quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Opera from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. It also provides fintech and payment products and solutions under the Dify brand name; and owns GameMaker, a 2D gaming development platform.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.