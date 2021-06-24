Oppenheimer Boosts Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $44.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NTNX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nutanix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $40.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,594 shares of company stock worth $1,250,610 in the last 90 days. 6.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 97.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $40,600,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth $762,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.