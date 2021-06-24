ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ORBC. Craig Hallum lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

ORBC stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. ORBCOMM has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $894.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.31.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ORBCOMM will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORBC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the first quarter worth $15,367,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ORBCOMM by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 494,412 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ORBCOMM by 146.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 808,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 479,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ORBCOMM by 35.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 431,112 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ORBCOMM by 28,225.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 379,071 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

