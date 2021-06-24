Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Orbital Energy Group were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 1,326.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 555,488 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 175,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 28,468 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orbital Energy Group alerts:

Shares of OEG stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.25). Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 122.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Orbital Energy Group, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orbital Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power and solar infrastructure, and integrated energy infrastructure solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction; and designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Orbital Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.