Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.38

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 14 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Basin Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.50 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 133 Handysize vessels, 117 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post-Panamax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

