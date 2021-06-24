Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stake Raised by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKG. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PKG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

NYSE PKG opened at $134.60 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.97.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

