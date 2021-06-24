PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.160–0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.50 million-66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.78 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.420–0.360 EPS.

NYSE PD traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $46.20. 15,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,800. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 1.30. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $58.36.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1 EPS for the current year.

PD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.31.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $336,339.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,974 shares of company stock worth $2,615,194. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.