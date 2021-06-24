Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 257 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 38,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FICO opened at $496.96 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $547.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $505.08. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total value of $8,333,999.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,035,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total transaction of $2,307,770.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,348 shares of company stock worth $25,537,617 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FICO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.71.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

